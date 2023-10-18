Leody Taveras goes up and over the wall for ridiculous robbery of Yordan Alvarez

Hours before Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, Texas speedster Leody Taveras was named one of three finalists for the Gold Glove Award among AL center fielders. Voting may have already closed, but that doesn’t mean Taveras isn’t still out here trying to make his case — with one of the most incredible defensive plays in recent postseason history.

With the Astros already up 5-2 on the Rangers in the top of the sixth, slugger Yordan Alvarez — postseason demigod, with 12 career homers in October and six just in these playoffs alone — made a bid for dinger No. 7 with a fly ball deep to straight-away center. It seemed to be a sure home run ... but Taveras had other ideas:

There are some home-run robberies that aren’t really robberies, but that wasn’t one of them: Taveras went fully up and over the wall to bring that ball back, saving a run in the process. To all those who may have had Alvarez over 0.5 RBI at +130: We’re very, very sorry.