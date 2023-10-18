How does the Iowa-Minnesota total compare to the lowest totals in recent years?

The total for the Week 7 matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers is currently set at 31.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. How does this compare to the lowest totals we’ve seen in college football over the last few years?

It may not surprise you to know that Iowa has been involved in several of these. This team creates such low-scoring games that they had to write a caveat into their offensive coordinator’s contract requiring an average of 25 points per game. And that’s not going great so far!

The total for last year’s Minnesota-Iowa game also closed at 31.5, and the game ended 13-10. Iowa-Rutgers in 2022 closed at 33.5, and Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky in 2022 also closed at 31.5. The Rutgers game ended 27-10, hitting the over, and the Music City Bowl ended 21-0, smashing the under as expected.

No. 24 Iowa hosts Minnesota in Iowa City this weekend. The over is 2-5 in Hawkeyes games this season, making betting against the Hawkeyes or their opponents from scoring some of the most profitable things you can do in college sports.

Did we mention Iowa is still miraculously favored in every game remaining in 2023, meaning they could very well end the season at 11-1 and play for the Big Ten title? We simply don’t understand it either.