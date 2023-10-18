Should you add Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman off waivers in Week 7?

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face as they are trading for WR Mecole Hardman Jr. from the New York Jets. Hardman wasn’t able to produce in New York and ends his current tenure with the team with only one reception over five games. He re-joins a loaded wide receiver depth chart consisting of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Rashee Rice.

Trade: Jets informed former Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman that he is being sent back to Kansas City in another late-round draft pick swap, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2023

Mecole Hardman Jr.: Week 7 waiver wire

Hardman is a tough player to determine the value of. We have seen him thrive in this Chiefs offense, but there are several players he would have to surpass to get on the field. Travis Kelce will remain the top option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but Rice, Justin Watson, Moore, Valdes-Scantling and Toney haven’t separated themselves from the pack to become the clear WR1 or even second-best option in the offense.

Hardman played in eight games for Kansas City last season. He had 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns through the air and added four carries for 31 additional yards and two more scores on the ground. Hardman’s familiarity with the offense could give him upside in getting involved in the gameplan. He is rostered in 1.1% of ESPN leagues and 2% of Yahoo leagues.

Adding Hardman really depends on your roster construction. If you have someone that you can drop who hasn’t performed well or was a bye week fill-in that you don’t need anymore, then pick up Hardman. For now, though, there’s no need to drop someone who has been reliable for your lineup to add Hardman until he proves he can get on the field consistently.