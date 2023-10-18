 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Jets trade WR Mecole Hardman to Chiefs

Kansas City is making a move to bring back Hardman, who was on the team the past four seasons, winning two Super Bowls.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs stands for the national anthem against the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing one of their own home after trading with the New York Jets for wide receiver Mecole Hardman, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chiefs are giving a 2025 sixth-round pick, while the Jets give Hardman and 2025 seventh-round pick.

Hardman played with the Chiefs from from 2019 to 2022, but could never work his way into consistent targets despite eye-popping speed and a few home run touchdowns. The Chiefs haven’t been able to find the consistency they’d like at wide receiver since letting Tyreek Hill walk, but they also continue to win, including a Super Bowl win last season.

With the Jets, Hardman barely played and had just one reception for six yards. The Chiefs know what they are getting in Hardman and at a much cheaper price than if they had to re-sign him last offseason. Hardman will be a deep threat, which is needed with Justin Watson dealing with an injury right now. Hardman likely won’t see a big role, but his addition can help the offense for Kansas City overall.

More From DraftKings Network