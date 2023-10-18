Report: Jets trade WR Mecole Hardman to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing one of their own home after trading with the New York Jets for wide receiver Mecole Hardman, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chiefs are giving a 2025 sixth-round pick, while the Jets give Hardman and 2025 seventh-round pick.

Trade: Jets informed former Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman that he is being sent back to Kansas City in another late-round draft pick swap, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2023

Hardman played with the Chiefs from from 2019 to 2022, but could never work his way into consistent targets despite eye-popping speed and a few home run touchdowns. The Chiefs haven’t been able to find the consistency they’d like at wide receiver since letting Tyreek Hill walk, but they also continue to win, including a Super Bowl win last season.

With the Jets, Hardman barely played and had just one reception for six yards. The Chiefs know what they are getting in Hardman and at a much cheaper price than if they had to re-sign him last offseason. Hardman will be a deep threat, which is needed with Justin Watson dealing with an injury right now. Hardman likely won’t see a big role, but his addition can help the offense for Kansas City overall.