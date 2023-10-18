Lions RB Craig Reynolds didn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Ravens

The Detroit Lions will take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 of the NFL season. The Lions could be down some important pieces to their offense. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are dealing with injuries that could sideline them for this game. Third-stringer Craig Reynolds was expected to have a big role, but now he has picked up a hamstring and toe injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Wednesday’s practice report was just an estimation as the team completed a walkthrough to try and get some extra rest in before starting their week of prep. Reynolds was a popular waiver wire add, as early estimations have Montgomery missing this week, and Gibbs maybe playing at less than 100%. Reynolds would be an option for those in 12-team leagues or larger if he is active and Montgomery and Gibbs sit.

If all three are inactive, Detroit may have to get creative with its backfield but it would become one to stay away from other than a dart throw in a DFS lineup.