Eagles WR DeVonta Smith doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Miami Dolphins for Week 7’s edition of Sunday Night Football. This could be a potential Super Bowl matchup the way these teams have begun the year. Unfortunately, Philly could be down one of its prolific pass-catchers as wide receiver DeVonta Smith isn’t practicing to begin the week. He is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Smith is the Eagles’ second-best receiver behind A.J. Brown. He has played in all six games this season and has 334 yards and two touchdowns on 28 receptions. Smith is definitely worthy of a start, even in a tough matchup against the Miami secondary. He has the second-most targets on the team and would be a big hit to their offensive outlook if he sits.

This week, the Eagles signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones to their practice squad. It would be surprising to see the Eagles activating him, even if Smith is ruled inactive. Olamide Zaccheaus would likely be the next man up, but would only be worth a start in DFS or 14-team or bigger fantasy football leagues.