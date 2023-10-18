Cardinals designate QB Kyler Murray to return, should you add him off waivers in Week 7?

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 of the NFL season. They have been without starting quarterback Kyler Murray as he continues to recover from his torn ACL suffered last year. Joshua Dobbs has been the interim starter, and on Wednesday, Arizona opened the 21-day window for Murray to return. He must be added back to the roster in 21 days or will be placed on season-ending IR.

The #Cardinals are opening the 21-day practice window for QB Kyler Murray and S Budda Baker, coach Jonathan Gannon announced. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2023

Kyler Murray: Week 7 waiver wire

This is a good time to check your waiver wires for Murray. He is rostered in only 24% of Yahoo leagues and 13.6% of leagues on ESPN. When healthy, Murray is a dual-threat quarterback who can pad the stat sheet with his rushing ability. He has solid weapons around him with Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Ertz and James Conner when he returns from IR.

If you have a spot on your roster or can drop an extra kicker, defense, or depth running back, Murray is a solid add for the remainder of the season. We know that Arizona will take its time with him, so when he is activated, he should be a full-go with no limitations.