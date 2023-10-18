Running back strength of schedule points to Josh Jacobs and others as trade targets

Below we have the strength of schedule for running back based on rush defense DVOA. DVOA has some teams playing well against the run that we just aren’t used to playing well, so it can seem disconcerting if you haven’t been playing close attention to the run defenses in their Top 10, like the Seahawks, Lions, Jaguars, and Falcons. The Lions have allowed the fewest rushing yards per game. The Seahawks and Lions have allowed the fewest yards per carry and the stats across the board show these teams are getting the job done.

Since we just finished up Week 6, we are using a small sample size for the DVOA numbers, but they are still my favorite way to judge how well a defense is playing against the run and pass. DVOA is now over at FTN Fantasy if you want to see the raw numbers.

As with any analysis using analytics to suss out good or bad running back matchups, you do have to take into consideration many factors, including offensive line play, usage, and ability.

Aaron Jones, Packers

Jones appears close to coming back from his hamstring injury and his bye is over. If someone is worried about his hamstring continuing to cause him trouble, maybe you can get him in a trade. His injury is a risk, but the Packers need him badly and their schedule is great moving forward.

Breece Hall, Jets

Hall is probably going to be tough to pry from other managers’ hands, but things are looking great for him, as his usage has gone up every week and he has a good schedule. He does have a bye this week, so maybe a team that’s desperate for a Week 7 back could be willing to part with him for the right player.

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Jacobs’ usage remains elite, while his fantasy output hasn’t been. The Raiders offense isn’t clicking, but Jimmy Garoppolo did manage to avoid a significant injury last week and Jacobs is a player worth betting on as a turnaround candidate, especially with an average of over 30 opportunities over his last three games.