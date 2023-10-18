How to watch the 2023 ZOZO Championship from Japan on TV and live stream

The 2023 ZOZO Championship tees off on Thursday, October 19 from the Narashino Golf Club in Chiba, Japan. The tournament will run through Sunday, October 22 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday. There are some big names from the PGA TOUR headed to Japan, including Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, and Sungjae Im.

Xander Schauffele enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and 2022 winner Keegan Bradley will also return and try to defend his title. Since the tournament is in Japan, much of the play will occur overnight in U.S. hours, but for those who want to stay up late to watch this week, look no further.

To tune into the ZOZO Championship this week, check out the full viewing schedule below:

Round 1: Wednesday into Thursday; 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Round 2: Thursday into Friday; 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Round 3: Friday into Saturday; 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Final round: Saturday into Sunday: 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)