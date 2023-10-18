 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 3 on and when does it start

The Astros host the Rangers in Game 3 of this ALCS in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chris Landers
Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run against Aroldis Chapman of the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning in Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers stormed into Houston and put the defending world champion Astros on notice, using tough pitching and timely offense to take the first two games of this ALCS — and take a commanding series lead back home to Arlington. But Houston has been here many, many times before, and they seem unlikely to let their title defense go down in flames without a fight. The ‘Stros will hand the ball to righty Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) as they hope to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole, while Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77) makes his return from a shoulder injury to start for Texas. First pitch from Globe Life Park is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

Texas enters as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Astros at +110. The run total is set at 9.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 3 TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 18
Game time: 8:07 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

