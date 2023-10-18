Browns QB Deshaun Watson not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Colts

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. This could be a battle of backup quarterbacks, as Indianapolis will start Gardner Minshew with Anthony Richardson on IR. Cleveland starter Deshaun Watson continues to deal with his rotator cuff injury that has been bothering him since Week 4. If Watson can’t go, PJ Walker figures to start his second consecutive game.

#Browns Deshaun Watson (shoulder) not practicing today, team reports — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 18, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Missing Watson when six teams are on bye could make it tough to find a replacement. You’ve had to go a different direction for the last three weeks, so hopefully, your interim starter isn’t on bye. You can start him against the Colts’ defense if Watson is active.

If Watson is inactive yet again, Walker doesn’t need to be the replacement you go with. Despite picking up the upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers, he finished with only 5.8 fantasy points as the overall QB30.