Browns QB Deshaun Watson not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Colts

Deshaun Watson is dealing with a shoulder injury. We discuss what it means for Week 7.

By Teddy Ricketson
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. This could be a battle of backup quarterbacks, as Indianapolis will start Gardner Minshew with Anthony Richardson on IR. Cleveland starter Deshaun Watson continues to deal with his rotator cuff injury that has been bothering him since Week 4. If Watson can’t go, PJ Walker figures to start his second consecutive game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Missing Watson when six teams are on bye could make it tough to find a replacement. You’ve had to go a different direction for the last three weeks, so hopefully, your interim starter isn’t on bye. You can start him against the Colts’ defense if Watson is active.

If Watson is inactive yet again, Walker doesn’t need to be the replacement you go with. Despite picking up the upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers, he finished with only 5.8 fantasy points as the overall QB30.

