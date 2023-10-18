Kyler Murray returns to practice ahead of Week 7 vs. Seahawks

Update, Oct. 18: Murray was seen working with the second-team and practice squad receivers at practice. He was throwing a lot, and the current plan is to have him practice this week and next, returning to a game in Week 9 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is scheduled to return to practice this week after spending the first six weeks of the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. He’s recovering from an ACL injury that he sustained last season.

The Cardinals have 21 days to add him back onto the active roster once he begins practicing again. Arizona has gone 1-5 in his absence to start the season with Josh Dobbs starting under center for the first six weeks.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

When Murray returns, Dobbs will be benched, and Murray will be available to add from the waiver wire as a potential fantasy option. He is rostered in less than 15% of ESPN fantasy leagues. While it’s unclear how he will look when he returns after the ACL injury, some wide receivers on the Cardinals roster may see an uptick in fantasy earnings with their starting QB back on the field.