Kareem Hunt doesn’t practice ahead of Week 7 vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt reportedly missed practice on Wednesday ahead of the Browns’ Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. He is dealing with a thigh injury, and his status for Sunday’s game is unknown.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Hunt had a big fantasy week in Week 6, putting up a season-high 71 all-purpose yards as well as a rushing touchdown. He’s still listed behind Jerome Ford on the Browns depth chart, and if Hunt is out or limited this week, we can expect Ford and Pierre Strong, Jr. to pick up the slack.

Ford had 84 rushing yards in Week 6 and would be a good option to start this week considering Hunt’s injury issues. Hunt rejoined the Browns this season after starting running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury.

Check back here for updates on Hunt’s status for Week 7.