Giants QB Daniel Jones to practice Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Commanders

The New York Giants will take on the Washington Commanders in an NFC East divisional matchup in Week 7. The Giants are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills, which starting quarterback Daniel Jones missed. He is dealing with a neck injury and trying to return to the field. Jones hasn’t been cleared for contact but is at least expected to resume throwing at practice on Wednesday.

Daboll said Daniel Jones (neck) will throw today in practice, but hasn’t been cleared for contact.



LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), RT Evan Neal (ankle), OT Matt Peart (shoulder) and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee management) won’t practice today.… — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 18, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Jones isn’t known for being the best passer and tends to have fantasy football value based on his rushing upside. He hasn’t been able to get on the same page with tight end Darren Waller and has been missing running back Saquon Barkley, who was sidelined for a few weeks with an ankle injury. In a week with six teams on bye, missing Jones could leave some teams scrambling.

If Jones is active, you will play him, even in a tough matchup. If he is inactive, there isn’t a need to run and grab Tyrod Taylor. If Jones sits, I would only trust Barkley and Waller for New York against Washington.