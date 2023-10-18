Top QB value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 7

Things did not go well for you in DFS if you didn’t have Tua Tagovailoa or Jared Goff at QB on the Week 6 slate. It was an absolute wasteland of a position this past Sunday and there were plenty of value options that didn’t come through for us. Even top QBs like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson struggled a bit, at least in terms of fantasy football and DFS. We’re back at it getting you some value QBs to save some salary in your DraftKings lineup this week.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 7: QB value plays

Jordan Love, GB at DEN, $5,800

Love has struggled the past three games since starting the season with 6 TDs and no INTs. Some of that has to do with the offensive line and injuries on offense. The good news is RB Aaron Jones looks on track to play in Week 7 and should be healthy coming off the bye week. The Packers get the Broncos, who are allowing around 25 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs. This may be the healthiest the Packers’ offense has been all season. Love will be a popular option but should be able to get to multiple TDs. Plus, Love has sneakily been productive rushing the ball. He has 109 yards on 18 carries with two TDs.

Sam Howell, WAS vs. NYG, $5,500

This is a very interesting price for Howell considering he was one of the few good QB plays last week. He really didn’t need to do much against the Falcons but threw for 188 yards and three TDs in the win. All of this despite the fact Howell is on pace to set the record for most times sacked in a season; he’s up to 34 in six games. Fortunately, the Giants have the worst pass rush in the NFL with just five sacks in six games. So Howell may actually not have to run for his life/take 5-6 sacks again. That should translate to more passing yards.

Tyrod Taylor, NYG at WAS, $5,100

There is so much garbage at the QB position in the $5K-$4.8K range. You’d also be surprised how many QBs who are starting are in this group. Kenny Pickett, Tyson Bagent, Brian Hoyer, PJ Walker, Desmond Ridder, Mac Jones, Gardner Minshew. Again, wasteland. Taylor didn’t look too bad filling in for Daniel Jones, which isn’t saying much. He did put the Giants in position to win against a tough Buffalo Bills team. This week against the Commanders should be a bit easier. Washington does have a decent pass rush but Taylor can use his legs. Taylor has an OK floor at this price but don’t go scrambling to build lineups around him.