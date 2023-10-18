Top TE value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 7

Ahhh yes, tight end is back to Travis Kelce and every other player priced below $6K. It basically makes slates Kelce vs. the field, which will almost always be you going with the field. More lineups will be on Kelce and there’s almost always going to be a better value relative to salary at tight end. It’s just identifying the right play, which can be difficult. Let’s take a look at some value options at TE for the Sunday main slate on DraftKings in Week 7.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 7: TE value plays

Kyle Pitts, ATL at TB, $4,000

Are we finally seeing the Pitts turnaround? He’s strung together back-to-back good weeks and actually caught a TD pass in Week 6 vs. the Commanders. The Falcons use tight ends maybe the most out of any NFL offense. Pitts and Jonnu Smith continue to see around the same amount of snaps but even third-stringer MyCole Pruitt has played over 30 snaps in three games this season. If QB Desmond Ridder continues to struggle, it could mean a QB switch. Either way, Pitts should continue to see around 6-10 targets.

Pat Freiermuth, PIT at LAR, $3,800

Freiermuth came out and told reporters Monday that he expects to play in Week 7 after missing Week 5. The Steelers were then on bye this past week. So ‘Muth has had plenty of time to rest up. The Rams are among the worst defenses against tight ends this season. WR Diontae Johnson may return from IR this week. Even if that’s the case, Freiermuth should go back to leading the TE group in snaps and targets. He’s a good cheap play to get some salary relief.

Michael Mayer, LVR at CHI, $2,700

Mayer could be the chalk play at TE in Week 7. He’s coming off five catches on six targets for 75 yards in Week 6 vs. the Patriots. QB Jimmy Garropolo started Week 6 before being injured and replaced by QB Brian Hoyer. Those splits are pretty telling. Mayer had no catches while Jimmy G was in the game. Mayer had all of his catches after Hoyer went in the game in the second half. It doesn’t look like Garropolo will start this week so it’ll be Hoyer again. It’s a good matchup vs. the Bears, though we’re getting into the part of the season where weather comes into play in Chicago. If the wind isn’t a factor, Mayer should have a safe floor for all formats on DK.