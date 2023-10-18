Top WR value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 7

With Justin Jefferson sidelined, the Minnesota Vikings’ WR usage was at the focus of the Week 6 slate. Many people were touting Brandon Powell as the sharp play even though that turned into be the galaxy brain play. QB Kirk Cousins was bad but it was KJ Osborn and Jordan Addison as the top-2 receivers (aside from TE TJ Hockenson). So anyone who played Powell in hopes of a big game were disappointed. Let’s take a look at some value WRs on DraftKings for Sunday’s main slate for Week 7.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 7: WR value plays

Jahan Dotson, WAS at NYG, $4,600

This has to be the Dotson week and it’s all because of narrative. Dotson was born in Newark, N.J., close by to East Rutherford and MetLife Stadium. He’s also a Penn State alum, a school with plenty of connections to the Tri-State Area. It also helps that the matchup vs. the Giants is very advantageous. Dotson has played at least 80% of the offensive snaps in every week but one this season and has a slight lead in snaps over WR Terry McLaurin. The issue has been QB Sam Howell not having enough time to find Dotson down field. That could change given New York has the worst pass rush in the NFL. Dotson has a good chance of breaking a few big plays this week.

Wan’Dale Robinson, NYG vs. WAS, $3,800

We keep finding ourselves gravitate toward players in this Giants-Commanders game for value. Robinson was targeted eight times, catching each pass for 62 yards in the loss to the Bills on SNF in Week 6. He was clearly Tyrod Taylor’s favorite target and that could be a trend that continues. Taylor could struggle to get the ball downfield to Jalin Hyatt. Darius Slayton is kind of washed. Robinson has a chance to start looking like the WR1 for the Giants. This is a good spot for Robinson at this price point.

Skyy Moore, KC vs. LAC, $3,500

The Chiefs’ receiving room remains an enigma. We know WR Justin Watson will likely be ruled out with a dislocated elbow. He played 28 snaps last week on TNF vs. the Broncos. Watson was one of five receivers to play at least that many snaps in Week 6. So Watson’s snaps could be dispersed a bit to Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Moore. TE Travis Kelce and Rice were the leading receivers. Moore played plenty but still isn’t getting enough targets. Still, he has the second-most snaps among WRs on K.C. At some point this will translate to a big game. It’s a good matchup vs. the Chargers and maybe if the Chiefs’ offense finally breaks out, we get that big game from Moore.