Top RB value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 7

Last week, we saw a few big injuries at the RB position that could open up some plays. One of those was 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who is off the main slate on MNF. Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery is going to miss time, however, and that should open up a play on the Sunday main slate for Week 7. Let’s take a look at some value RB plays for this week on DraftKings.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 7: RB value plays

Javonte Williams, DEN vs. GB, $5,400

Williams isn’t the traditional cheap value but he’s going to be in a great spot this week. The Green Bay Packers have a bottom-5 rushing defense in the NFL. That could shift depending on injuries; LBs De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker could return for Green Bay. Plus, S Darnell Savage is banged up. If some of those key players sit, Williams should have a field day running the ball. There’s a good chance he finds the end zone and should see more touches given the matchup.

Craig Reynolds, DET at BAL, $4,900

The Lions are going to be without Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs may also be sidelined. Even if Gibbs is active, the Lions don’t trust him as the lead back, clearly. So that could mean Reynolds splits the snaps with Gibbs. If Gibbs is out, it could be all Reynolds in Week 7. It’s not the best matchup but if Reynolds gets most of the RB touches, it could be in the 15-20 range. Reynolds had 12 touches and Monty had seven before exiting in Week 6 vs. the Bucs. Even third-string Devin Ozigbo had four touches. If most of those go to Reynolds, it should be enough for him to get there. Gibbs playing could also get Reynolds into fewer lineups for GPPs.

Latavius Murray, BUF at NE, $4,400

Lat Murray isn’t a bad play this week. For some reason, the Bills are splitting James Cook and Murray in the backfield. Damien Harris will likely miss some time after leaving SNF in Week 6. The Cook-Murray split was 14-12 carries vs. the Giants. Cook was better but we could see Murray get the red-zone and goal-line snaps. Buffalo are 9-point favorites in this contest. If the Bills blow out the Patriots, we should see plenty of garbage time carries for Murray.