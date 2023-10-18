FIU vs. Sam Houston picks, best bets for Wednesday night C-USA matchup

The FIU Golden Panthers and the Sam Houston Bearkats meet in a Conference USA matchup in Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 18 from Huntsville, Texas.

FIU (3-4, 0-4 CUSA) fell in Week 7 in a 27-14 loss to UTEP. They have now lost three in a row and have not yet won a game in conference play. Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins has not thrown a touchdown in three games, and has thrown four interceptions in that same time frame. Until UTEP fixes its passing game, they will continue to struggle in CUSA.

Sam Houston (0-6, 0-3 CUSA) is still on the hunt for their first win. The Bearkats took Jacksonville State to overtime and kept Liberty within one score, but then fell to New Mexico State in Week 7. In the Week 7 loss, quarterback Keegan Shoemaker passed for 285 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 42 yards. The Bearkats have struggled to get the run game going this season, with just two players hitting the 100-yard mark over a period of seven weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

FIU: 127 overall, 132 offense, 72 defense

SHSU: 122 overall, 118 offense, 120 defense

Injury update

FIU

N/A

Sam Houston

RB John Gentry - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Landan Brown - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Charles Crawford - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Zach Hrbacek - Questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

FIU: 3-4 ATS

SHSU: 3-2-1 ATS

Total in 2023

FIU: Over 2-5

SHSU: Over 2-4

Team Pace

FIU: 2.29 plays per minute of offense

SHSU: 2.16 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Sam Houston -5.5

Total: 41.5

Moneyline: SHSU -218, FIU +180

Weather

73°F, Clear, 1% chance of precipitation, 6 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for FIU vs. Sam Houston

Sam Houston -5.5

Sam Houston has struggled all season, but this one feels like it will finally be the game. The Bearkats came close against much stronger opponents than FIU, and with the Panthers struggling with turnovers, I like Sam Houston at home here. The Bearkats rank fourth in the conference in passing defense, which gives them a huge advantage in this matchup.