Best TE matchups for fantasy football in Week 7

Week 6 was a bit of a down week for tight ends in the fantasy sense, as only three (Travis Kelce, Dalton Schultz, Kyle Pitts) cleared the 10-point plateau. Here’s a look at three tight ends who could be in line for a big Week 7.

Fantasy football, Week 7: Best TE Matchups

George Kittle vs. Minnesota Vikings

Kittle’s had an up-and-down start to the season that reached a high-point two weeks ago with a three touchdown performance against the Browns before reaching a low-point last week with one catch for one yard. Still, don’t let that scare you off too much, as the Vikings have allowed nine touchdowns through the air this season. Plus, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey could be hampered and/or sidelined, so Kittle could pick up some of the volume left behind by then.

Travis Kelce vs. Los Angeles Chargers

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Kelce was the No. 1 tight end last week despite dealing with an injury, and should be in line for another big week against an abysmal Broncos defense. I don’t know if he’ll have another 100 yard game, but he’ll have the volume that could lead to another strong week.

Cole Kmet vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kmet is also coming off a tough week (two receptions for nine yards), but had recorded three touchdowns in the two weeks prior. With Justin Fields likely out for Sunday’s game, backup Tyson Bagent will need a safety blanket in his first NFL start, which is where Kmet can come in. I’m expecting a big volume day for the burly tight end.