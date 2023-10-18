Best WR matchups for fantasy football in Week 7

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Tyreek Hill was the top wide receiver in fantasy last week. The Dolphins All-World wideout recorded 22.3 PPR points last week, as was one of two wideouts to clear the 20-point plateau (Cooper Kupp). Here’s a look at some wideouts who could be in line for a big week this week.

Fantasy football, Week 7: Best WR Matchups

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Minnesota Vikings

Aiyuk has been a good fantasy play all year, but could be an even better play this week thanks to the injuries to Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey. If either of them are out then Aiyuk will move up in the pecking order, and could see an uptick in touches. It doesn’t hurt that he’s going against a Vikings defense that’s allowing 218 passing yards per game.

Romeo Doubs vs. Denver Broncos

While Doubs’ production has fallen off recently (he’s was held to just one catch for four yards last game), he and the Packers are in line for a good matchup against a leaky Broncos defense. With Christian Watson still nursing a hamstring injury, I’m expecting Doubs to get plenty of targets this week.

Kadarius Toney vs. Los Angeles Chargers

It’s always tough to predict where Mahomes is going to go with the ball, but it’s clear that Toney’s role is beginning to expand in the Chiefs’ offense. He had six targets last week (which were good for nine yards and a touchdown) along with two carries, so the volume has been ther; he just hasn’t been able to do anything with. I’m predicting this is the game that Toney breaks out.