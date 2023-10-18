Best RB matchups for fantasy football in Week 7

In Week 6, Raheem Mostert put together an incredible fantasy week (31.2 points) but after that there weren’t a ton of incredible performances, as only two other running backs cleared the 20-point plateau. Here’s a look at some running backs who could be in line for a big game in Week 7.

Fantasy football, Week 7: Best RB Matchups

Kenneth Walker vs. Arizona Cardinals

Walker has tallied six touchdowns in his last four games, and is going against an Arizona defense that allowed 158 yards rushing to Kyren Williams last week before he left with an injury. Walker’s been steady all season long, and should be in line for a big game against the Cardinals.

Aaron Jones/AJ Dillon vs. Denver Broncos

As you can tell, this is more a play based on the matchup than the running back. That said, Jones and Dillon aren’t slouches by any means, and both have the talent to have a big game against Denver, it more just comes down to who is the lead back. Jones has missed three of the team’s last five games due to a hamstring injury, but seems to be trending into the right direction this week. if he’s in the lineup then he’s a must-start against a Broncos defense that has given up 35.5 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. But if Jones can’t go then Dillon should be in line for a big game after going for 76 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries his last time out.

Saquon Barkley vs. Washington Commanders

Barkley was immediately thrown into the fire in his first game back from injury, as he recorded 28 touches last week against the Bills. Even if Daniel Jones returns this week, I’m still expecting Barkley to have a high-volume game against a Washington defense that’s allowed 129 rushing yards per game this year.