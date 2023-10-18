Best QB matchups for fantasy football in Week 7

Week 6 was a bit of an odd one when it came to fantasy football quarterback production, as Dak Prescott led the way (24.9 fantasy points) after struggling the week prior, while Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff were the only other quarterbacks to clear 20 points. Here’s a look at some favorable quarterback matchups this week, which features some marquee names.

Fantasy football, Week 7: Best QB Matchups

Patrick Mahomes vs. Los Angeles Chargers

After throwing for more than 300 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos last Thursday, Mahomes gets a favorable matchup against a Chargers defense that just allowed the most fantasy points to a quarterback last week. The Chargers rank last in football in passing defense, and Mahomes combined them for more than 560 yards and five touchdowns in his two matchups against them last week.

Jalen Hurts vs. Miami Dolphins

While Hurts and the Eagles suffered an upset loss to the Jets last week, Hurts put together a strong week in the air (280 yards passing) and on the ground (47 yards rushing, one TD) and should be line for an even better week against a Dolphins defense that’s allowing 343.7 yards per game. Hurts has been a top-six fantasy quarterback for eight straight weeks, and should have no problem putting together another strong performance against a Chargers defense that has struggled in the secondary.

Geno Smith vs. Arizona Cardinals

Smith had a strong yardage game last week (323 passing yards, which was third-most in the NFL), but that didn’t really translate to fantasy prodution thanks to his lack of a touchdown pass. That’s been a trend for him recetnly, as he’s thrown for 295 yards in three of his last five games but has only recorded five touchdown passes in that span. The Cardinals defense allowed 243.3 passing yards per game and gave up 226 yards and a TD to Matthew Stafford their last time out.