Breaking down red-zone usage leaders at each position for fantasy football from Week 6

With Week 6 of the NFL season having come and gone, last week’s slate of games saw no shortage of big performances. While the star names are expected to show out on a weekly basis, it’s the breakout candidates who provide excellent returns on value. That truth rings louder when they find themselves in scoring position, which means it’s worth taking a pulse check on which players led the week in scoring usage within the 20-yard line.

Below are the red-zone usage leaders at wide receiver, tight end, and running back from Week 6.

Wide receiver red-zone targets leaders

1. Josh Downs, Colts, 4

2. DK Metcalf, Seahawks, 3

3. Garrett Wilson, Jets, 3

4. Marquise Brown, Ravens, 3

5. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans, 3

The Josh Downs hype is real, as the rookie wideout had 13.1 PPR fantasy points last week, including his first receiving touchdown of his young career. He’ll play a clear WR2 role behind Michael Pittman Jr., but the volume of red zone targets is noteworthy as Gardner Minshew appears likely to finish as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, Wilson and Hopkins’ red zone targets are promising for fantasy managers, and in reality, serve as compensation for less-than-ideal quarterback situations in New York and Tennessee.

Tight end red-zone target leaders

1. Brenton Strange, Jaguars, 2

2. Dalton Schultz, Texans, 2

3. Michael Mayer, Raiders, 2

4. Dallas Goedert, Eagles, 2

5. Quinton Morris, Bills, 1

Mayer burst onto the scene in Week 6, finishing with a season-high 12.5 PPR fantasy points off of five catches for 75 yards. Granted, most of his production came with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, and it appears unlikely he’ll suit up for the Raiders’ Week 7 bout against the Chicago Bears. Still, his volume of red zone targets makes him an intriguing pick-up off the waiver wire this week, and to monitor moving forward.

Running back red zone target leaders

1. Austin Ekeler, Chargers, 3

2. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, 2

3. Jonathan Taylor, Colts, 2

4. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs, 2

5. Tony Pollard, Cowboys, 2

There’s no real surprise in the top five, here, although it was great to see Ekeler back atop the list as he returned from injury in Week 6. McCaffrey, who suffered an oblique injury in last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, is up in the air when it comes to playing for Monday Night Football. If he can’t go, Elijah Mitchell is next up on the depth chart.

Running back red zone attempt leaders

1. Saquon Barkley, Giants, 8

2. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks, 7

3. Josh Jacobs, Raiders, 7

4. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins, 6

5. Kyren Williams, Rams, 6

Barkley was finally back in the fold after dealing with an ankle sprain for the last few weeks. In what should be a surprise to no one, he had no shortage of carries in the red zone, so long as the Giants could move the ball within the 20-yard line. New York looked much better with Tyrod Taylor at the helm, so it remains to be seen how Barkley’s red zone attempts will be impacted if, and when, Daniel Jones returns from his sore neck injury.