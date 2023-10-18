Breaking down target leaders at each position for fantasy football from Week 6

With Week 6 of the NFL season having come and gone, last week’s slate of games saw no shortage of big performances. While the star names are expected to show out on a weekly basis, it’s the breakout candidates who prove immensely valuable when scouting the fantasy football radar. Before looking ahead to Week 7, it’s worth taking a pulse on which players led the week in targets at their respective positions.

Below are the target leaders at wide receiver, tight end, and running back from Week 6.

Wide receiver target leaders

1. Stefon Diggs, Bills, 16

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions, 15

3. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts, 14

4. Adam Thielen, Panthers, 13

5. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, 13

Every receiver on this list, with the exception of Chase, turned their double-digit targets into yardage that surpassed the century mark. Still, the Bengals’ WR1 managed to total 80 receiving yards with his longest catch of the day clocking in at 31 yards. The name that jumps off this list is Pittman, who saw no shortage of looks come his way despite backup quarterback Gardner Minshew playing in the pocket.

Tight end target leaders

1. Sam LaPorta, Lions, 11

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 9

3. Taysom Hill, Saints, 8

4. TJ Hockenson, Vikings, 8

5. Dallas Goedert, Eagles, 8

Four of the five names on this list should come as no surprise. The one that sticks out like a sore thumb is that of Hill, who is by no means a traditional tight end when it comes to the position. Interestingly enough, his eight targets last week mark a noteworthy season high, as he totaled just six targets in his previous five games combined. The Saints’ offense is a mess, so it remains to be seen whether Hill’s target volume is a one-game anomaly in the long term.

Running back leaders

1. D’Andre Swift, Eagles, 10

2. Alvin Kamara, Saints, 8

3. Bijan Robinson, Falcons, 8

4. Zack Moss, Colts, 7

5. Tony Pollard, Cowobys, 7

For the second straight week, Moss has continued to play a pivotal role in the passing game despite the return of Jonathan Taylor. It will likely only be a matter of time before Indianapolis’ RB1 gets back into the swing of things but for now, he remains incredibly valuable in PPR scoring leagues. For fantasy managers of Moss, don’t regulate him to the bench just yet. For the time being, he carries a fantasy floor that is reminiscent of a flex starter.