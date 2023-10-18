Full list of tee times for Round 2 of ZOZO Championship

The ZOZO Championship continues into Friday, October 20 for the second round at the Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. Since this is a full-field event, there will be a cut after 36 holes on Friday, and only about half the field will continue into the weekend.
This event drew some big names to Japan, including 2022 ZOZO winner Keegan Bradley. Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, 2022 runner-up Rickie Fowler, and 2021 winner Hideki Matsuyama join the field, as well.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:45 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET. on the Golf Channel and Peacock.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 ZOZO Championship on Friday, which begins on Thursday afternoon/evening in the United States.
2023 Zozo Championship Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:45 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Griffin
|Justin Suh
|Kensei Hirata
|7:45 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Alex Noren
|Tyson Alexander
|Shugo Imahira
|7:56 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Hayden Buckley
|Ben Taylor
|Young-han Song
|7:56 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Beau Hossler
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Ryo Hisatsune
|8:07 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Taylor
|J.J. Spaun
|Tom Hoge
|8:07 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sahith Theegala
|Sungjae Im
|Kaito Onishi
|8:18 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Davis Riley
|Garrick Higgo
|8:18 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Vincent Norrman
|Nick Hardy
|Cam Davis
|8:29 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Sam Ryder
|Dylan Wu
|8:29 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Rickie Fowler
|Keegan Bradley
|Hideki Matsuyama
|8:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|David Lipsky
|Andrew Novak
|Ryutaro Nagano
|8:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Montgomery
|Min Woo Lee
|Keita Nakajima
|8:51 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Zac Blair
|Harry Hall
|8:51 PM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lingmerth
|Callum Tarren
|Yuki Inamori
|9:02 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brandon Wu
|Thomas Detry
|Taiga Semikawa
|9:02 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Robby Shelton
|Mikumu Horikawa
|9:13 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Akshay Bhatia
|Cameron Champ
|Ryo Ishikawa
|9:13 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Wallace
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Joel Dahmen
|9:24 PM
|Tee No. 1
|K.H. Lee
|Collin Morikawa
|Adam Scott
|9:24 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Lee Hodges
|Adam Svensson
|Adam Schenk
|9:35 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Moore
|Kurt Kitayama
|Xander Schauffele
|9:35 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Keith Mitchell
|Austin Eckroat
|9:46 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Will Gordon
|Takumi Kanaya
|9:46 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Mark Hubbard
|Matt NeSmith
|Aguri Iwasaki
|9:57 PM
|Tee No. 1
|S.H. Kim
|Sam Stevens
|Justin Lower
|9:57 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Rai
|Kevin Yu
|Trevor Werbylo