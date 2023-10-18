Full list of tee times for Round 2 of ZOZO Championship

The ZOZO Championship continues into Friday, October 20 for the second round at the Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. Since this is a full-field event, there will be a cut after 36 holes on Friday, and only about half the field will continue into the weekend.

This event drew some big names to Japan, including 2022 ZOZO winner Keegan Bradley. Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, 2022 runner-up Rickie Fowler, and 2021 winner Hideki Matsuyama join the field, as well.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:45 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET. on the Golf Channel and Peacock.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 ZOZO Championship on Friday, which begins on Thursday afternoon/evening in the United States.