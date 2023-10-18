Top 34 tight end rankings for standard fantasy football in NFL Week 7

We are heading into Week 7 of the NFL season. The tight end position has been as chaotic as expected through six weeks. we had a perfect example last week as after bringing in three touchdowns in Week 5, George Kittle had one reception for a single yard in Week 6. Travis Kelce remains atop the position and is followed by Sam LaPorta, Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet and T.J. Hockenson in the top five. Here is how we are approaching tight ends for standard leagues in Week 7.

Teams on bye: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans

Injury news to monitor

After missing last week’s game, Dalton Kincaid remains in the league’s concussion protocol. Denver Broncos TE Greg Dulcich returned from his last injury, only to pick up a hamstring injury in his last game. Juwan Johnson has a calf injury and is trying to heal up in time for a game on Thursday night. Pat Freiermuth is expected back this week.

Streaming options for Week 7

The Broncos’ defense doesn’t do a great job of stopping many players in fantasy football. They also allow the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Luke Musgrave should be worth a start this week. He is way more risky, but Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer could see more targets this week.

Week 7 fantasy football standard tight end rankings