Top 95 wide receiver rankings for standard fantasy football in NFL Week 7

We have gotten through the first six weeks of the NFL and fantasy football seasons. Your draft is a distant memory, and you may realize your team isn’t as well-rounded as you once thought. It is more important than ever to make the best lineup decisions possible to try and stay competitive in your leagues. Here is how we are handling wide receivers in standard fantasy football leagues.

Teams on bye: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans

Injury news to monitor

Tank Dell missed last week’s game with a concussion but should be back for the Houston Texans this week. JuJu Smith-Schuster was also out last week. Chris Olave is dealing with a toe injury on the short week. Diontae Johnson could be activated off IR and return for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Streaming options for Week 7

I am once again asking for one of the Kansas City Chiefs receivers to be consistent in the offense with the best quarterback in the league throwing them the ball. They have a fantastic matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, so I’m putting faith in Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney this week.

The Arizona Cardinals have a tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but Marquise Brown should be a worthy streamer this week. He is seemingly always questionable, but if he suits up, add him to your lineup.

Week 7 fantasy football standard WR rankings