Top 76 running backs standard fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 7

Six weeks are in the books of the 2023 fantasy football season. It could be another wild week, as three of the top five running backs in standard leagues could end up not playing this week. Christian McCaffrey sits atop the leaderboards among running backs and is followed by Raheem Mostert, Kyren Williams, Travis Etienne Jr, and De’Von Achane. Here is how we are approaching running backs in standard fantasy football this week.

Teams on bye: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans

Injury news to monitor

James Conner remains on IR, paving the way for Keontay Ingram to lead the Arizona backfield. Damien Harris was taken to the hospital after his last game and could miss this week’s game. Miles Sanders and Jahmyr Gibbs both missed their last games. David Montgomery picked up an injury, and Craig Reynolds could all of a sudden be starting for the Detroit Lions.

Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer are both banged up for the Chicago Bears. Aaron Jones is coming out of a bye week, which hopefully is enough time for him to get healthy and back on the field. Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers are dealing with injuries for the Los Angeles Rams. Christian McCaffery is undergoing an MRI for his oblique/ribs injury.

Streaming options for Week 7

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should be in your lineups this week, as the Denver Broncos allow the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Don’t play both if you roster both, give the edge to Jones if he is active.

In the same matchup, Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin are both worth a stream. Williams should see more of the carries, while McLaughlin should benefit from the passing game later in the game.

Week 7 fantasy football standard RB rankings