Top 205 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in NFL Week 7

We have made it to Week 7 of the NFL season. Injuries continue to mount up around the league, and this is the start of that midseason lull. The hype from your drafts is gone, and if your team is underperforming, you could already be getting worried about the rest of the season. There is still plenty of time to turn your season around and solidify a spot in the playoffs.

Here is how we are approaching the flex position for Week 7 fantasy football lineups.

Teams on bye: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans

Injury news to monitor

James Conner remains on IR, paving the way for Keontay Ingram to lead the Arizona backfield. Damien Harris was taken to the hospital after his last game and could miss this week’s game. Miles Sanders and Jahmyr Gibbs both missed their last games. David Montgomery picked up an injury, and Craig Reynolds could all of a sudden be starting for the Detroit Lions.

Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer are both banged up for the Chicago Bears. Aaron Jones is coming out of a bye week, which hopefully is enough time for him to get healthy and back on the field. Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers are dealing with injuries for the Los Angeles Rams. Christian McCaffery is undergoing an MRI for his oblique/ribs injury.

Tank Dell missed last week’s game with a concussion, but should be back for the Houston Texans this week. JuJu Smith-Schuster was also out last week. Chris Olave is dealing with a toe injury on the short week. Diontae Johnson could be activated off IR and return for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After missing last week’s game, Dalton Kincaid remains in the league’s concussion protocol. Denver Broncos TE Greg Dulcich returned from his last injury, only to pick up a hamstring injury in his last game. Juwan Johnson has a calf injury and is trying to heal up in time for a game on Thursday night. Pat Freiermuth is expected back this week.

Streaming options for Week 7

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should be in your lineups this week, as the Denver Broncos allow the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Don’t play both if you roster both, give the edge to Jones if he is active.

I am once again asking for one of the Kansas City Chiefs receivers to be consistent in the offense with the best quarterback in the league throwing them the ball. They have a fantastic matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, so I’m putting faith in Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney this week.

The Broncos’ defense doesn’t do a great job of stopping many players in fantasy football. They also allow the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Luke Musgrave should be worth a start this week. He is way more risky, but Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer could see more targets this week.

Week 7 fantasy football standard flex rankings