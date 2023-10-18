Josh Allen practicing Wednesday but considered day-to-day ahead of Week 7 vs. Patriots

This week, the Buffalo Bills will take on the New England Patriots in an AFC East battle. The main story for the Bills this week has all eyes on quarterback Josh Allen. He is dealing with a shoulder injury and is considered day-to-day by the team. If Allen isn’t able to play this week, it would be a huge blow to Buffalo’s offense and Kyle Allen would presumably be the starter.

Josh Allen will practice today. Sean McDermott said they'll see how it goes today with him. Team will hold a walk-through. Called him "one day at a time."



Dalton Kincaid has cleared concussion protocol. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) October 18, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

This is a hefty bye week with six teams on bye. While only Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott are considered weekly starters, if you also can’t use Allen, you can’t stream Zach Wilson, Bryce Young, CJ Stroud or Ryan Tannehill, as they aren’t playing this week. Allen missing the game could have you starting a quarterback that has a bad matchup.

Allen being sidelined could also impact the fantasy value of James Cook, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Cook would likely see stacked boxes, and if Kyle Allen is the quarterback, I would only have faith in Diggs and Knox. Diggs should be quarterback proof from his targets and Knox would benefit from checkdowns in the offense.