F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win US Grand Prix heading into race week

The US Grand Prix is next on the F1 schedule, taking place from the Circuit of the Americas in Travis County, Texas. The race is scheduled for Sunday, October 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN. Practice, qualifying, and the sprint race will take place beforehand on Friday and Saturday.

It’s no surprise that Max Verstappen checks in with overwhelming -450 odds to win this race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen has already clinched the driver’s championship, and there are still five races on the schedule. He has won 14-of-17 races so far this season.

McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have the next best odds to win the US Grand Prix, although they are more in longshot territory at +1200. From there, Sergio Perez (+1600) and Lewis Hamilton (+2200) round out the top five on the odds board.

Verstappen has won the last two F1 races here in 2022 and 2021. Last year, Verstappen topped Lewis Hamilton, who finished in second place, by more than 5 seconds. Charles Leclerc finished in third place, and George Russell recorded the fastest lap.