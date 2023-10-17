Should you add RB James Robinson off waiver wire after signing contract with Packers?

The Green Bay Packers added RB James Robinson to the depth chart on Tuesday, per reports. Robinson will be brought in and could end up the third-string running back behind starter Aaron Jones and backup AJ Dillon. With injury concerns for Jones and inconsistent play from Dillon, is Robinson worth adding as a potential lottery ticket in fantasy football? We take a look.

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 7: James Robinson

It doesn’t help that waivers go through from Tuesday going into Wednesday, otherwise you could just scoop up Robinson. Though we should go over whether or not he’s worth adding. At this point, it’s unclear. If you have Jones and not Dillon, definitely try and swing it. There’s a scenario where Jones can’t stay healthy and Dillon hasn’t been very good this season. That could mean Robinson gets thrust into starting RB duties or is at least splitting snaps/touches with Dillon.

If you’re a fantasy football manager and don’t have Dillon or Jones, picking up Robinson isn’t a bad move if your team is in good shape and you can afford the roster spot. Again, there’s a chance Robinson eventually gets up to speed and sees playing time. But don’t force the move. Think of it similar to the Browns situation with Kareem Hunt. That was after a major injury to Nick Chubb. Plus, it took a few weeks for Hunt to get up to speed. In this case, Jones is healthy. So expectations for Robinson in the short-term are low. Long-term, that could change.