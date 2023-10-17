Should you add Eagles WR Julio Jones in fantasy football?

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal. One of fantasy football’s best wideouts from the 2010s is back on an NFL roster. He joins a high-octane offense, so does he still have enough left in the tank to be worth a fantasy football add heading into Week 7?

Seven-time Pro-Bowl WR Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. Jones will be reunited with his former Titans’ teammate, AJ Brown, who pushed for Tennessee to trade for him from Atlanta.



Along with playing with Brown in Tennessee, Jones… pic.twitter.com/c4HvZEkAwu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2023

Nope. I’m not even going to draw this one out and try to build any suspense. Jones played in 10 games with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year and finished with 299 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions. He could be a solid DFS play for lineups, but behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert in the target pecking order, it is going to be tough for the veteran to be relevant without being fully touchdown-dependent. We also don’t know how many snaps he is going to play, and if he ends up getting less work than Olamide Zaccheaus, he will be as close to irrelevant as a guy can get.

If anything, wait until Jones can prove that he will actually see a decent share of snaps in the offense, and then you can pick him up waivers down the road.