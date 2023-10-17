 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Should you add Eagles WR Julio Jones in fantasy football?

We go over if you should be adding veteran WR Julio Jones in your fantasy football leagues after he signed with the Eagles.

By Teddy Ricketson
Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal. One of fantasy football’s best wideouts from the 2010s is back on an NFL roster. He joins a high-octane offense, so does he still have enough left in the tank to be worth a fantasy football add heading into Week 7?

Nope. I’m not even going to draw this one out and try to build any suspense. Jones played in 10 games with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year and finished with 299 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions. He could be a solid DFS play for lineups, but behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert in the target pecking order, it is going to be tough for the veteran to be relevant without being fully touchdown-dependent. We also don’t know how many snaps he is going to play, and if he ends up getting less work than Olamide Zaccheaus, he will be as close to irrelevant as a guy can get.

If anything, wait until Jones can prove that he will actually see a decent share of snaps in the offense, and then you can pick him up waivers down the road.

