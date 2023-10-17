South Carolina HC Shane Beamer breaks foot kicking something during loss to Florida

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer did his best Viggo Mortensen impression during the team’s loss to Florida on Saturday. Beamer told reporters on Tuesday that he kicked something during the game and broke his foot. The Gamecocks had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter but ended up losing by two. South Carolina heads into this week’s matchup against No. 20 Missouri with a 2-4 record.

Shane Beamer reveals he broke his foot after kicking something following the Florida loss Saturday.



Details: https://t.co/Wbsn5Jf0TH pic.twitter.com/JM78n4EqGR — On3 (@On3sports) October 17, 2023

It has been a season to forget for South Carolina. Their lack of involvement with the transfer portal has shown through six games. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has played relatively well, but the Gamecocks spent the first month of the season trying to use a quarterback-turned-wide-receiver-turned-running-back as their starting RB. Xavier Legette has likely played his way into a draft spot, but an injury to Juice Wells had the team using backup QB Luke Doty as its WR3.

The Gamecocks will take on Mizzou this week, followed by Texas A&M on the road and then a four-game home stand against Jacksonville State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Clemson to end the season. South Carolina must win four of its last six games to become bowl-eligible. Beamer didn’t seem to think his injury would sideline him for any of the upcoming games and wants the focus to be on his players looking to get better.