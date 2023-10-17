Aces G Chelsea Gray out with foot injury for Game 4 of WNBA Finals vs. Liberty

Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray will miss Game 4 of the WNBA Finals with a foot injury, per head coach Becky Hammon. The Aces lead the best-of-5 series 2-1 over the New York Liberty, and Game 4 is scheduled to tip off from New York at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Gray was the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP after the Aces won it all last season and has been named a WNBA All-Star five times. She leads the team in the postseason with 6.8 assists per game, and has averaged 15.6 points per game. Gray sustained the injury in Game 3 of the finals, which the Aces lost 87-73.

Center Kiah Stokes is also out with a foot injury for Game 4. She has averaged 7.9 rebounds per game in the postseason — the second-most after A’ja Wilson. After a road loss, the Aces will need to bounce back if they’re hoping for back-to-back titles. Both Stokes and Gray are questionable for Game 5.