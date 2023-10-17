Pick on the Total for Diamondbacks-Phillies on October 17

The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to get a pivotal road win against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in game two of the National League Championship Series.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-162, 8)

Merrill Kelly gets the start for Arizona, has been much more shaky on the road than at home, posting a 3.79 road ERA with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings between the regular season and playoffs compared to 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.59 ERA at home this season.

Kelly and a Diamondbacks bullpen that during the regular season was 18th in ERA during the regular season has their hands full with a Phillies team that since August 1 leads the league in home runs per game between the regular season and playoffs with just under two home runs per game and 5.7 runs per game.

As for the Phillies, Aaron Nola gets the start and he also has some pretty extreme home and road splits, posting a 4.27 ERA with 1.4 home runs per nine innings allowed between the regular season and playoffs, but owning just a 3.05 ERA at home with 1.1 home runs per nine innings allowed compared to a 5.43 ERA with 1.7 home runs per nine innings allowed on the road.

Nola faces a Diamondbacks lineup that has heated up since the playoffs started, averaging 4.05 runs per game from July 1 until the final day of the regular season, the second-fewest runs per game for any National League team in that span, but has generated at least four runs in five of their six playoff games with an average of 5.3 runs per game.

The Diamondbacks have also generated more offense on the road than at home, averaging over 4.8 runs per game on the road compared to 4.5 runs per game at home while averaging just over 1.1 home runs per game on the road compared to just one per game at home.

With Kelly’s road struggles and the way both teams have hit recently, much like the total went over in Game One on Monday, Tuesday will offer plenty of scoring.

The Play: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Over 8