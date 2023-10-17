Southern Miss vs. South Alabama picks, best bets for Tuesday night Sun Belt matchup

We have a Tuesday night Gulf Coast showdown in the Sun Belt Conference this evening as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles trek down Highway 98 to Mobile to meet the South Alabama Jaguars. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

Southern Miss (1-5, 0-3 Sun Belt) is coming off a bye last week and will try to end a five-game losing streak when taking the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium tonight. The Golden Eagles were last seen falling to Old Dominion 17-13 on October 7, a game where a long 14-play, 74-yard drive in the fourth quarter ended with that getting stuffed on 4th and goal. The team will try first its first win over South Alabama this evening.

South Alabama (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) is also coming off a bye last week and was last seen demolishing Louisiana-Monroe in a 55-7 rout.The Jaguars entered halftime with a 31-7 lead and had total control of the game from the word go, holding possession for over 36 minutes of game time. Wide receiver Caulin Lacy went off with seven receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown.

SP+ Rankings

Southern Miss: 114 overall, 111 offense, 110 defense

South Alabama: 61 overall, 66 offense, 58 defense

Injury update

Southern Miss

QB Zach Wilcke - Out indefinitely (Personal)

South Alabama

RB Braylon McReynolds - Out indefintely (Collarbone)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Southern Miss: 1-5 ATS

South Alabama: 2-4 ATS

Total in 2023

Southern Miss: Over 4-2

South Alabama: Over 4-2

Team Pace

Southern Miss: 2.13 plays per minute of offense

South Alabama: 2.2 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: South Alabama -18

Total: 53

Moneyline: South Alabama -950, Southern Miss +625

Opening line: South Alabama -18

Opening total: 53

Weather

51 degrees, clear, 4 MPH winds ENE

Our Best Bet for Southern Miss vs. South Alabama

South Alabama -18

South Alabama should roll at home here and keep pace in what’s setting up to be a tight race for the Sun Belt West title. Southern Miss has been a mess this season and is in the running for being one of the bottom teams in all of FBS. Similar to what they did against ULM 10 days ago, I expect Carter Bradley, La’Damian Webb and company to cruise at home here.