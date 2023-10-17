WKU vs. Jacksonville State picks, best bets for Tuesday night college football

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in a Week 8 Conference-USA matchup on Tuesday, October 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama.

WKU (4-2, 2-0 CUSA) had a bye in Week 7 after defeating Louisiana Tech in Week 6. In the 35-28 win, quarterback Austin Reed passed for three touchdowns and an interception, and running back Markese Stepp added 76 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Hilltoppers also have a conference win over Middle Tennessee on their resume.

JSU (5-2, 3-1 CUSA) is no longer undefeated in conference play after falling to Liberty last week. They struggled to get much of anything going against the Flames, and both of their quarterbacks, Logan Smothers and Zion Webb, are now questionable to play this week after sustaining injuries in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

WKU: 92 overall, 74 offense, 108 defense

JSU: 98 overall, 106 offense, 79 defense

Injury update

Western Kentucky

LS Rex Robich - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Blue Smith - Questionable (undisclosed)

Jacksonville State

QB Zion Webb - Questionable (concussion)

QB Logan Smothers - Questionable (arm)

RB Malik Jackson - Doutbful (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

WKU: 4-2 ATS

JSU: 4-2-1 ATS

Total in 2023

WKU: Over 3-3

JSU: Over 2-5

Team Pace (through Week 7)

WKU: 2.36 plays per minute of offense

JSU: 2.87 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: WKU -7

Total: 60

Moneyline: WKU -290, Jacksonville State +235

Weather

56°F, Clear, 2% chance of precipitation, 0 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for WKU vs. Jacksonville State

WKU -7

Normally, I would have picked Jacksonville State to cover at home in this conference matchup, but with both of their potential starting quarterbacks out, I think the Gamecocks offense is going to struggled. Western Kentucky has some real weapons at receiver and the Hilltoppers should be able to take advantage of the injured offense to win by a touchdown or more here.