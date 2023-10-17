WKU vs. Jacksonville State picks, best bets for Tuesday night college football

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in a Week 8 Conference-USA matchup on Tuesday, October 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama.
WKU (4-2, 2-0 CUSA) had a bye in Week 7 after defeating Louisiana Tech in Week 6. In the 35-28 win, quarterback Austin Reed passed for three touchdowns and an interception, and running back Markese Stepp added 76 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Hilltoppers also have a conference win over Middle Tennessee on their resume.
JSU (5-2, 3-1 CUSA) is no longer undefeated in conference play after falling to Liberty last week. They struggled to get much of anything going against the Flames, and both of their quarterbacks, Logan Smothers and Zion Webb, are now questionable to play this week after sustaining injuries in the game.
Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
WKU: 92 overall, 74 offense, 108 defense
JSU: 98 overall, 106 offense, 79 defense
Injury update
Western Kentucky
LS Rex Robich - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Blue Smith - Questionable (undisclosed)
Jacksonville State
QB Zion Webb - Questionable (concussion)
QB Logan Smothers - Questionable (arm)
RB Malik Jackson - Doutbful (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread in 2023
WKU: 4-2 ATS
JSU: 4-2-1 ATS
Total in 2023
WKU: Over 3-3
JSU: Over 2-5
Team Pace (through Week 7)
WKU: 2.36 plays per minute of offense
JSU: 2.87 plays per minute of offense
Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: WKU -7
Total: 60
Moneyline: WKU -290, Jacksonville State +235
Weather
56°F, Clear, 2% chance of precipitation, 0 MPH winds
Our Best Bet for WKU vs. Jacksonville State
WKU -7
Normally, I would have picked Jacksonville State to cover at home in this conference matchup, but with both of their potential starting quarterbacks out, I think the Gamecocks offense is going to struggled. Western Kentucky has some real weapons at receiver and the Hilltoppers should be able to take advantage of the injured offense to win by a touchdown or more here.