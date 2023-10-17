What channel is Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Philadelphia Phillies struck first in the NLCS on Monday night, jumping Zac Gallen early and often and riding another brilliant start from Zack Wheeler to a 5-3 win and 1-0 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Snakes seemed to get their feet under them as the game went along, though, and now they’ll have another chance to conquer the raucous Philly crowd and steal home-field advantage in Game 2 on Tuesday night. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 8:07 p.m. ET Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) will look to help Arizona bounce back, while the Phils counter with Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46).

Philly enters as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +130. The run total is set at 8.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 2 TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Game time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.