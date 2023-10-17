How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Phillies in NLCS Game 2 via live stream on TBS

TBS will broadcast Tuesday’s Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks, with first pitch from Citizens Bank Park set for 8:07 p.m. ET. Philly struck first on Monday night, riding Zack Wheeler and three early homers to a 5-3 win and a 1-0 series lead. Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) will look to help Arizona bounce back, while the Phils counter with Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46).

Zac Gallen got hit early and often in Game 1, digging the D-backs a 5-0 hole they’d try but ultimately fail to climb out of. Arizona did find their footing late in the game, though, and they’ll have another strong starter on the mound in Kelly — who blanked the Dodgers in his lone postseason start so far.

The Phillies, meanwhile, rode the same formula that’s gotten them this far: great starting pitching and a boatload of homers. Within four pitches, Philly had already gone yard twice, and they had a 3-0 lead before the end of the second inning. With Citizens Bank Park rocking and Nola seemingly finding his form in October after a disappointing regular season, Arizona will have to avoid another slow start if they want to snatch home-field advantage.

Philly enters as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +130. The run total is set at 8.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Phillies -155, D-backs +130

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.