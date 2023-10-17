Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2023 ZOZO Championship

The 2023 ZOZO Championship tees off on Thursday, October 19 from the Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. Xander Schauffele enters as the favorite to win it, set at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Collin Morikawa follows at +1100.
Last year’s ZOZO Championship winner, Keegan Bradley, is installed at +2200, and 2022 runner-up Rickie Fowler enters at +1600. Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama, and Sungjae Im also join the field in Japan.
The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 7:45 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET. on the Golf Channel and Peacock.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 ZOZO Championship on Thursday, which begins on Wednesday afternoon/evening in the United States.
2023 Zozo Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:45 PM
|Tee No. 1
|David Lingmerth
|Callum Tarren
|Yuki Inamori
|7:45 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Zac Blair
|Harry Hall
|7:56 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Baddeley
|Robby Shelton
|Mikumu Horikawa
|7:56 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Brandon Wu
|Thomas Detry
|Taiga Semikawa
|8:07 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Wallace
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Joel Dahmen
|8:07 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Akshay Bhatia
|Cameron Champ
|Ryo Ishikawa
|8:18 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Lee Hodges
|Adam Svensson
|Adam Schenk
|8:18 PM
|Tee No. 10
|K.H. Lee
|Collin Morikawa
|Adam Scott
|8:29 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Keith Mitchell
|Austin Eckroat
|8:29 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Moore
|Kurt Kitayama
|Xander Schauffele
|8:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Mark Hubbard
|Matt NeSmith
|Aguri Iwasaki
|8:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Eric Cole
|Will Gordon
|Takumi Kanaya
|8:51 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Rai
|Kevin Yu
|Trevor Werbylo
|8:51 PM
|Tee No. 10
|S.H. Kim
|Sam Stevens
|Justin Lower
|9:02 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Alex Noren
|Tyson Alexander
|Shugo Imahira
|9:02 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Griffin
|Justin Suh
|Kensei Hirata
|9:13 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Beau Hossler
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Ryo Hisatsune
|9:13 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Hayden Buckley
|Ben Taylor
|Young-han Song
|9:24 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sahith Theegala
|Sungjae Im
|Kaito Onishi
|9:24 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Taylor
|J.J. Spaun
|Tom Hoge
|9:35 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Vincent Norrman
|Nick Hardy
|Cam Davis
|9:35 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Davis Riley
|Garrick Higgo
|9:46 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Rickie Fowler
|Keegan Bradley
|Hideki Matsuyama
|9:46 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Sam Ryder
|Dylan Wu
|9:57 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Montgomery
|Min Woo Lee
|Keita Nakajima
|9:57 PM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lipsky
|Andrew Novak
|Ryutaro Nagano