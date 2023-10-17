Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2023 ZOZO Championship

The 2023 ZOZO Championship tees off on Thursday, October 19 from the Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. Xander Schauffele enters as the favorite to win it, set at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Collin Morikawa follows at +1100.

Last year’s ZOZO Championship winner, Keegan Bradley, is installed at +2200, and 2022 runner-up Rickie Fowler enters at +1600. Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama, and Sungjae Im also join the field in Japan.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 7:45 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET. on the Golf Channel and Peacock.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 ZOZO Championship on Thursday, which begins on Wednesday afternoon/evening in the United States.