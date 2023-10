Complete TV schedule for Week 8 of 2023 college football season

Week 8 of the college football season is somehow already here, and it’s ready to offer us one of the best single-day slates of the year. Grab some comfort food, light a candle and settle in on the couch for 12 straight hours of top-notch viewing.

We get things started bright and early with No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the Horseshoe in Columbus at noon ET. At 3:30 p.m. ET, turn your TV’s to the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Auburn hosts No. 13 Ole Miss at 7:00 p.m., and No. 2 Michigan takes on Michigan State at 7:30. Also at 7:30, we get a major ACC matchup in No. 16 Duke vs. No. 4 Florida State. At 8, the No. 14 Utah Utes take on the No. 18 USC Trojans in a Pac-12 showdown, and Clemson takes on Miami.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 8 of the 2023 college football season.