Breaking down the top 26 kickers in Week 7 fantasy football rankings

Week 6 was a coming out party for Justin Tucker in London. Tucker had a total of 29 fantasy points in the Ravens first five games, which made him fairly useless in fantasy to start the season. But six field goals against the Titans gave him 19 points in just one game and likely pushed a lot of fantasy teams to wins. He’s now the 16th best fantasy kicker so far, which is just a reminder to never use a pick on a kicker that you could have used on a real football player.

Week 7 byes

Bengals, Cowboys, Titans, Jets, Panthers, Texans

Streaming options for Week 7

Jason Meyers gets a good matchup with Cardinals, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers this season. Meyers will be playing at home against a Cardinals team that they should be able to get a lead on in Week 7.

Week 7 fantasy football kicker rankings