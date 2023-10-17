 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the top 26 D/ST units in Week 7 fantasy football rankings

We take a look at Week 7 D/ST rankings for fantasy football leagues. We’ll break down notable injury news, streaming options, and more before unveiling our full rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Week 6 is in the books and amazingly the Minnesota Vikings finish with the most D/ST fantasy points of the week. These Vikings are a bad defense, but that doesn’t matter when turnovers roll your way. A late fumble recovery for a touchdown off of backup Tyson Bagent put them over the top.

The 49ers came into this week as huge favorites against a backup quarterback in PJ Walker, so of course they end up with just five fantasy points. The NFL is hard to figure sometimes.

Week 7 byes

Bengals, Cowboys, Titans, Jets, Panthers, Texans

Streaming options for Week 7

We have some interesting streaming options, but the Raiders are looking like a nice, cheap option against the Bears and backup Bagent. They had four sacks and a safety on Mac Jones in Week 6 along with a fumble recovery thet boosted them into ta tie for fourth best D.ST score of the week.

Week 7 fantasy football D/ST rankings

