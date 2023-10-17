Breaking down the top 32 tight ends in Week 7 PPR fantasy football rankings

It was a quiet week for tight ends, as is often the case. Travis Kelce lwas the clear top tight end play, as he was the only tight end to top 75 yards as he caught all nine of his targets for 124 yards. There were only five tight end touchdowns all week.

We did see some young tight ends take a step forward, as the Raiders Michael Mayer had his best game of his short career, catching five passes for 75 yards. And second-year TE Trey McBride out-snapped Zach Ertz, catching four passes for 62 yards.

Week 7 byes

Bengals, Cowboys, Titans, Jets, Panthers, Texans

Injury news to monitor

Pat Freiermuth is dealing with a hamstring injury, but appears close to a return coming off the bye. Freiermuth says he will play and was able to practice on Monday. The Steelers should get both him and Diontae Johnson back this week.

Streaming options for Week 7

Pat Freiermuth appears ready to return and he gets a good matchup against the Rams, who have given up the third-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Michael Mayer gets a good matchup with the Bears and appears to be the No. 1 tight end in Las Vegas.

Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings