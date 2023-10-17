Breaking down the top 90 wide receivers in Week 7 PPR fantasy football rankings

Week 6 is in the books and how about Adam Thielen! He was considered dead weight by the Vikings this offseason. The Panthers needed a dependable receiver and signed him in free agency, but a rookie QB in Bryce Young and a lack of talent on offense had many believing Thielen would fade away in Carolina. Everyone was wrong.

Thielen is currently the No. 3 fantasy wide receiver with 49 receptions for 509 yards and four touchdowns in six games. He really has come on in the last four games with 40 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers have a bye this week, but there’s really no reason to think he won’t continue being the top target by a wide margin moving forward.

Week 7 byes

Bengals, Cowboys, Titans, Jets, Panthers, Texans

Injury news to monitor

Deebo Samuel is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury. It appears that he managed to avoid a serious injury, but he could end up questionable this week.

Diontae Johnson is eligible to return from I.R. this week and reports have pointed to that happening. As long as he can practice in full this week, he should end up playing.

JuJu Smith-Schuster missed last week with a concussion. He’ll have a shot at being cleared to play the Bills this week.

