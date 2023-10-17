Breaking down the top 85 running backs in Week 7 PPR fantasy football rankings

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert scored three more touchdowns in Week 6, giving him nine rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns in just six games to go with 574 total yards. Truly impressive numbers. And with De’Von Achane out for a while, he should continue to see great opportunities. He’s on pace for an amazing 31 touchdowns this season.

Week 7 byes

Bengals, Cowboys, Titans, Jets, Panthers, Texans

Injury news to monitor

Christian McCaffrey is dealing with ribs and oblique injuries and is getting tests on Monday. We hopefully will know more sooner than later, but Jordan Mason and Eli Mitchell are both viable pickups if McCaffrey misses time. The 49ers take on the 1-5 Vikings on MNF this week.

Kyren Williams has an ankle injury that could keep him out this week against the Steelers. His backup, Ronnie Rivers, is going on I.R. with a knee sprain. Right now that leaves Zach Evans as the next back up. He has some upside, so is worth a waiver grab.

Aaron Jones missed Week 5 with a hamstring injury that he had returned from the previous week. Now with an extra week to rest during the bye, he looks like he may be back after practicing on Monday. If so, he gets a great matchup with the Broncos.

David Montgomery is reportedly going to miss a game or two with his rib injury. The change of pace back, Jahmyr Gibbs, has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but looks close to returning. Craig Reynolds should take over Montgomery’s role while he is out.

Jeff Wilson appeared close to being elevated to the 53-man roster from I.R. this week, but they decided against it. He likely will see that elevation this week though, as he’s got practices under his belt and Chris Brooks doesn’t look like he’ll play due to an ankle injury.

Roschon Johnson missed last week due to a concussion. He would have been in line to start, as Khalil Herbert was put on I.R. with an ankle injury. D’Onta Foreman and Darryton Evans split work with those two out. If Johnson can be cleared in time to play this week, he should take over as the lead back against the Raiders. The Bears will be without Justin Fields, as Tyson Bagent will take over for the injured QB.

Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings