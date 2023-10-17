Breaking down the top 30 quarterbacks in Week 7 fantasy football rankings

Week 6 brought is a host of quarterback injuries. Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Ryan Tannehill, Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson are all dealing with something right now. Hopefully the majority of them will be okay moving forward. We’ll get into the injuries below.

Week 7 byes

Bengals, Cowboys, Titans, Jets, Panthers, Texans

Injury news to monitor

Justin Fields is going to miss one game, as he dislocated his thumb and is having trouble gripping the ball. Tyson Bagent appears set to take over for Fields when they fave the Raiders in Chicago.

Trevor Lawrence has a knee injury that appears to be mild, but with a Thursday night matchup with the Saints, the team could play it cautious with him and start C.J. Beathard.

Jimmy Garoppolo sounds like he avoided a significant back injury, but his status for this weekend is still unclear. The Raiders will take on a Bears team led by Tyson Bagent, so even Brian Hoyer or Aiden O’Connell should have a shot at a win,

Deshaun Watson’s shoulder injury has lingered and kept him out the last two games. PJ Walker would again be the QB if he can’t go this week against the Colts.

Daniel Jones has a neck injury that kept him out last week. He seems to be trending toward playing, but if he can’t, Tyrod Taylor would get a chance against the Commanders.

Week 7 fantasy football QB rankings