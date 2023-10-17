 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Jared East/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend for the 4Ever 400. This marks the second race of the penultimate round of the 2023 playoffs with three spots to be claimed in the Championship race.

This past weekend in Las Vegas, Kyle Larson claimed the first spot in the Championship race, edging out Christopher Bell for the win and advancement. Larson is also the defending champ of this race and is favored to repeat on Sunday with +275 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyler Reddick follows with +500 odds to win, Martin Truex, Jr. is +550, Denny Hamlin is +700, and William Byron is +750. The top five drivers on the odds list are in the playoffs. Playoff driver Christopher Bell follows in a tie with non-playoff driver Kyle Busch at +1400. Ryan Blaney (+1800) and Chris Buescher (+2000) are the other drivers still alive in the playoffs.

Larson, Byron, Truex, Jr., and Hamlin are currently the top four that would advance. Bell, Reddick, Blaney, and Buescher are on the outside looking in, but each could clinch advancement with a win this weekend at Homestead-Miami or next weekend at Martinsville.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 4Ever 400.

2023 4Ever 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +275
Tyler Reddick +500
Martin Truex Jr. +550
Denny Hamlin +700
William Byron +750
Kyle Busch +1400
Christopher Bell +1400
Ross Chastain +1600
Ryan Blaney +1800
Chase Elliott +1800
Brad Keselowski +2000
Chris Buescher +2200
Bubba Wallace +2800
Kevin Harvick +3500
Joey Logano +3500
Ty Gibbs +5000
Alex Bowman +5500
Erik Jones +8000
Daniel Suarez +8000
John Hunter Nemechek +15000
A.J. Allmendinger +20000
Austin Dillon +25000
Aric Almirola +25000
Ryan Preece +40000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000
Michael McDowell +40000
Justin Haley +40000
Chase Briscoe +40000
Harrison Burton +50000
Austin Cindric +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Ryan Newman +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
JJ Yeley +100000
Corey Lajoie +100000

More From DraftKings Network