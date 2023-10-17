NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami

NASCAR heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend for the 4Ever 400. This marks the second race of the penultimate round of the 2023 playoffs with three spots to be claimed in the Championship race.

This past weekend in Las Vegas, Kyle Larson claimed the first spot in the Championship race, edging out Christopher Bell for the win and advancement. Larson is also the defending champ of this race and is favored to repeat on Sunday with +275 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyler Reddick follows with +500 odds to win, Martin Truex, Jr. is +550, Denny Hamlin is +700, and William Byron is +750. The top five drivers on the odds list are in the playoffs. Playoff driver Christopher Bell follows in a tie with non-playoff driver Kyle Busch at +1400. Ryan Blaney (+1800) and Chris Buescher (+2000) are the other drivers still alive in the playoffs.

Larson, Byron, Truex, Jr., and Hamlin are currently the top four that would advance. Bell, Reddick, Blaney, and Buescher are on the outside looking in, but each could clinch advancement with a win this weekend at Homestead-Miami or next weekend at Martinsville.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 4Ever 400.